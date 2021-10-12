Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to feature an exciting new team of superheroes. Marvel Studios has released 10 new character posters that features Eternals cast. The character posters of these superheroes are mighty impressive. The posters feature Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Lia McHugh as Sprite. The long-awaited film is all set to be released on November 5 in theatres.

Meet The Eternals Cast:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

