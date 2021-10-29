What's happening with Eternals is strange? As earlier, there were reports that the superhero film has been a victim of review bombing because of LGBTQ+ representation in it. Now, after the same, the latest we hear is that the rating of the MCU film has dropped to 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated Marvel film. FYI, the movie is yet to release in theatres.

Check It Out:

#Eternals drops to 61% on Rotten Tomatoes — Based on 105 reviews 🍅 It is now the lowest-rated MCU movie pic.twitter.com/hrMEGkSbVd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)