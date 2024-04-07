Zendaya will be playing the lead in the romantic sports comedy-drama Challengers. The premiere of the film was held in Paris. At the special screening event, a fan surprised the actress with a giant croissant, leaving her pleasantly surprised. After receiving the very Parisian gift, Zendaya humorously showcased it to the crowd, eliciting excitement. Zendaya Rocks a Jaw-Dropping Robotic Glam Look at the Dune 2 Premiere in London, View Pics.

Zendaya At Challengers Premiere

Zendaya was gifted a giant croissant by a fan in Paris. pic.twitter.com/HvEREpDONQ — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 7, 2024

