Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law-starrer Fantastic Beasts 3/Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has opened to $9.7 million at the china box office, according to Artisan Gateway, as mentioned in THR. The Harry Potter spinoff sequel has managed to earn the above mentioned sum in China amid mass cinema shutdowns due to COVID. Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore: Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen And Others Explore The Kingdom Of Bhutan In This New Promo (Watch Video)

