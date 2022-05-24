Another cast member has been added to the cast of Fast X. Rita Moreno has been roped in to play Dom’s grandmother in the film. Other details about her role have been kept under wraps. Fast X: Will Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner Return for Fast & Furious 10? Vin Diesel's Emotional Post Hints So!

Rita Moreno has been cast as Dom’s grandmother in ‘FAST X’. pic.twitter.com/rc1FUVxDRv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2022

