The star-studded Friends reunion HBO Max special recently aired in China and it made several cuts including the cameos of BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga as well as certain mention of gay Friends fans. China has massive Friends fanbase and HBO max's reunion special was acquired by three big streaming giants of the country - iQiyi, Tencent Video and Alibaba’s Youku that premiered the episode with some major cuts.

Friends Reunion Trailer

