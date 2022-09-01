Jack Gleeson who is famous for playing Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, got married recently to his girlfriend Roisin O'Mahony. He looked unrecognisable with a moustache and very casual clothes. It seems the ceremony was a small one and was a pre-wedding. Jack said the real one will take place in England, but his family had been holidaying in Ireland. George RR Martin Reveals He Wanted Game of Thrones To Run for 10 or More Seasons.

View Tweet Here:

Look who got married!!!! Jack Gleeson and Róisin O'Mahony ❤️❤️ Wishing them a long and happy marriage.#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cqGJSCos9G — No One (@silentkil_er) August 30, 2022

