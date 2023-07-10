In 2021, Mia Khalifa, the former adult movie star known for her outspoken nature, made headlines when she referred to Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman, as a "genocide barbie" during the Israeli-Palestinian violence. Mia took to Twitter to express her criticism, stating, "we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie." Recently, Mia shared a video of Gal Gadot from the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles, reiterating her comment. Gal Gadot had previously expressed her hope for Israel and its neighboring nations to be "free and safe." The social media exchange between Mia Khalifa and Gal Gadot ignited debates and discussions online. Barbie Trailer: From The Matrix to Don't Worry Darling, 5 Films Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Movie Reminded Us Of.