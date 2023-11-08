Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's new glimpse shows the Spengler family, led by a new generation of ghost hunters, reuniting with the original Ghostbusters, who have established a cutting-edge research lab in their iconic New York City firehouse. When a mysterious ancient artifact unleashes a malevolent force threatening to plunge the world into a second Ice Age, both the seasoned and rookie Ghostbusters must unite their unique skills and proton packs to protect their beloved home and save humanity. Ghostbusters – Afterlife Trailer: Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace Enter the Ghost-Catching Business.

Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer:

