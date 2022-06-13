The title of the much-anticipated whodunnit thriller Knives Out 2 is out. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the makers dropped an announcement video of the Daniel Craig's film today. Joining Craig for Knives Out 2 are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, among others. Knives Out 2: Netflix Offers First Look at Daniel Craig's Film, Dace Bautista and Kathryn Hahn Make Appearance!

The mystery has just begun. Benoit Blanc returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, from writer/director Rian Johnson. Coming this holiday season to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9CrM1rQly0 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 13, 2022

