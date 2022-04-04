Lady Gaga was also one of the performers at the Grammys 2022. The singer decide to pay tribute to Tony Bennett and got emotional after the performance. She shed a few tears on the stage and said that people miss the iconic singer.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Another One:

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)