Beyoncé has just made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards. With 32 wins to her name, she holds the record now for the most Grammy wins. Winning two awards during the ongoing show for Best R&B Song and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyoncé is up for three more catergories. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Her Late Gay Uncle and Thanks the Queer Community For Their 'Love' During Her Emotional Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

#Beyonce is now the most honored GRAMMY winner with 32 current GRAMMY wins. She’s still up for 3 more tonight. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

