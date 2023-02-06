Winning the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyoncé took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt acceptance speech. Paying tribute to her late gay uncle, the Renaissance maker thanked the queer community for their "Love" and for "inventing this genre." Grammys 2023 Winners Live Updates: Beyonce Wins Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for 'Renaissance' at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Check Out Beyoncé's Acceptance Speech:

Beyoncé thanks her late gay uncle and the queer community for being the inspiration behind ‘RENAISSANCE’ at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/NhqjNR7hBx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

