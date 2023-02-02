The Covenant has got it's first glimpse and it will definitely make you shed a tear or two. In this action-war film, Jake Gyllenhaal is a sergeant who is teamed up with the local interpreter, Ahmed. During the Afghanistan war, Ahmed risks his life to carry John to safety, across gruelling terrain after he is injured. Later Ahmed and his family are in danger and John is torn between returning the favour and not intervening. Presumed Innocent: Ruth Negga to Star Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in David E Kelley and JJ Abrams' Courtroom Drama Show.

Watch The Covenant Trailer:

