The evergreen Dr Henry Jones is back with another fresh new trailer. Who is Dr Henry Jones you may ask? You don't need to juggle your memory, we got you covered. Harrison Ford's iconic character Dr Henry Jones ( associate professor of archaeology, Marshall College and an archeologist) is back! Ford's character leads his final investigation this June in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play Indy’s goddaughter, Helena. Also starring Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Olivier Richters and more, the film releases in theatres on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons the Iconic Hat One Final Time For the Epic Conclusion of the Action Franchise! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

