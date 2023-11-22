Amid swirling speculation linking Christopher Nolan to the next James Bond film, the Oppenheimer director swiftly debunked the hot rumor during an interview. When prompted about directing the Bond movie, Nolan unequivocally dismissed the notion, stating a straightforward "no." The filmmaker's decisive response put an end to the fervent conjecture, quashing hopes of fans who anticipated his involvement in the iconic spy franchise. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Christopher Nolan's Video Here:

Promovendo o lançamento do Blu-ray de "Oppenheimer", o diretor Christopher Nolan desmentiu os rumores de que estaria envolvido na produção de Bond 26. Será que o diretor estaria blefando? 🤔 🎥 Associated Press#christophernolan #jamesbond #oppenheimer #bond26 pic.twitter.com/2C2ATGjuRL — James Bond Brasil (@JamesBondBR) November 22, 2023

