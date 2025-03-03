Global icon and BLACKPINK star Lisa captivated audiences at the 97th Academy Awards with a stunning performance. Taking over the stage at the 2025 Oscars, she delivered a show-stopping rendition of “Live and Let Die” as part of a special James Bond tribute. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the tribute celebrated the legendary spy franchise with a medley featuring Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye. Lisa mesmerised with her snippet of “Live and Let Die”, while Doja Cat took on “Diamonds Are Forever” and Raye delivered a powerful performance of “Skyfall”. The segment was a highlight of the night, paying homage to the legacy of Bond themes with an electrifying lineup of artists. Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien Takes Potshots at ’Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofía Gascón During Opening Monologue, Jimmy Kimmel Gets Hilarious Mention (Watch Video).

Lisa Performing at the 97th Academy Awards

Performers at Oscars 2025

LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE for the James Bond tribute at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s2KSuhch1Y — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

