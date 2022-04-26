During this year’s CinemaCon, Sony Pictures officially announced the title for Spider-Verse 3. The third Spider-Verse entry has been officially titled as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it is all set to be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Verse 3 Official Title:

Spider-Verse 3 is now titled ‘Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse’ 🕷 Releasing March 29, 2024 pic.twitter.com/W0rYAbckr7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 26, 2022

