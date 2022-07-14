In a recent interview, Jaimee Lee Curtis had a few words to say about her Knives Out co-star, Ana De Arma. Apparently during the filming of the film, Curtis assumed that De Aramas was an "unsophisticated young woman." Thinking that she had just arrived from Cuba, Curtis would ask the star about her dreams and aspirations. She would then mention about how she was embarrassed by the entire ordeal. Halloween Ends: First Trailer For the Finale of Jamie Lee Curtis' Horror Film Series Drops on July 20!

Check Out The Quote Below:

Jamie Lee Curtis assumed Ana de Armas had 'just arrived' from Cuba when they filmed ‘Knives Out’ "I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman" (via @ELLEmagazine) pic.twitter.com/VMxsqBPk6G — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis Talks About How She Was Embarrassed:

"I say this with real embarrassment ... That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’https://t.co/DuiarJE27F — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2022

