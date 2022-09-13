Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, known as the Godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday (September 13). He was 91. It was French newspaper Liberation who broke the sad news. Jean's film namely Breathless, Contempt, among others revolutionised cinema and pushed boundaries. He was also a screenwriter and film critic. Wolfgang Petersen Dies at 81; German Director Was Known for Films Like Das Boot, Air Force One Among Others.

Jean-Luc Godard Passes Away:

Jean-Luc Godard, giant of the French new wave, dies at 91 https://t.co/faSxPNouiK — Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) September 13, 2022

