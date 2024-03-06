The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, March 6, sent back a man into custody against whom non-bailable warrants were issued earlier for non-deposit of cost of Rs 1 lakh as well as deliberate and repetitive failure to appear before the court. The bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal directed that the accused be provided with all relevant documents by jail authorities to enable him to file for a reply. The man identified as Upendra Nath Dalai had filed a "public interest litigation" (PIL) to declare Satsang founder Sree Sree Thakur Anukulchandra a "parmatma". However, his PIL was dismissed by the top Court, which also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh on him. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Contempt Case:

'Won't File Reply Unless Mobile Phone Is Given' : Man Facing Contempt Case Insists; Supreme Court Extends His Custody | @DebbyJain #SupremeCourtofIndia #SupremeCourt https://t.co/HFCjMjDZ6n — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)