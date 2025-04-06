Recently, the Delhi High Court imposed costs of INR 50,000 on a woman who had filed a petition against her estranged husband and his parents, alleging they had created a ruckus during child visitation. However, the court found that it was the woman who had instigated the husband, thereby forcing him to react the way he did. The high court bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Renu Bhatnagar observed that the woman had also recorded a video of the incident during the visitation hours. After watching the video, the court found that it was, in fact, the woman who had violated the orders passed by a family court and instigated the husband. "On watching the video, it is our considered opinion that in fact, it was the petitioner and persons along with her who were instigating the respondent no. 1 into reacting in the way he did," the court said. Delhi High Court Affirms Grant of Disability Pension to 2 Soldiers, Says ‘Soldiers Brave Icy Winds While We Sip on Hot Cappuccinos’.

Court Finds Woman Violating Family Court Orders

Woman moves Delhi High Court claiming husband created ruckus; Court finds she started it, slaps ₹50k fine Court observed that the woman who had filed the contempt petition against the husband and his parents had herself acted in violation of the Family Court orders. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/jsvb35VRK1 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)