The Supreme Court recently said that bar associations restraining lawyers from defending accused is contempt of court. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the bench comprising of DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took strong objection to the action of Bharatpur Bar Association. Interestingly, the apex court slammed the bar association for suspending the license of three lawyers who were appointed as legal aid defense counsel by the district legal aid services authority. "Bar associations cannot pass such resolutions," the court stated. The court said that the reason why lawyers say no one should appear for defense is nothing but criminal contempt. Supreme Court Collegium Brushes Aside Intelligence Bureau’s Objection, Recommends Parsi Lawyer As Judge for Bombay High Court.

Restraining Lawyers From Defending Accused Is Contempt of Court

Bar associations restraining lawyers from defending accused is contempt of court: Supreme Court Read more here: https://t.co/X51RDrjEhY pic.twitter.com/C8NNoJU0aL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 8, 2023

