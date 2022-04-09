18 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had called off their engagement, just days before their wedding. Then it was in early 2021, when Bennifer got back together and almost after a year of dating Jennifer and Ben are engaged, once again! JLo confirmed the news through her official website ‘On The JLo’ where she flaunted her engagement ring. Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Engagement Rumours Are Doing Rounds (View Pics).

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Engagement Ring

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022

