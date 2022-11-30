Joining a long list of celebrities done with the social media site, Jim Carrey has announced he will be Twitter too. Parting away with one final tweet showcasing a cartoon he made with friend Jimmy Hayward, a Canadian film director, the animation focuses on a crazy lighthouse keeper who is stood naked in a storm and trying to summon the angels. The cartoon is based on one of Carrey's own paintings. Jim Carrey Is Planning To Retire From Acting, Says 'I’m Being Fairly Serious' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video:

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)