The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman took to Instagram and posted a lengthy statement wherein he revealed that he has been threatened by a woman. He further added that he has filed a restraining order against her who claims he "had sex with her against her will."

Joel also named the alleged woman in his post as Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis. That's not it, as he admitted that he "had a brief romantic relationship" with her in late 2018, but now she is trying to extort.

Joel Kinnaman's Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)