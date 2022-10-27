Kevin Feige has revealed his thoughts on James Gunn running DC Studios and supports the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director on this new endeavour of his. Saying that Gunn still has a lot of work to do for Marvel until May, Feige revealed that he will be "first in line" to see anything Gunn does after that. Earlier this week only it was revealed that Gunn will be the co-chairman of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran. The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios.

Check Out the Tweet:

Kevin Feige speaks on James Gunn running DC Studios “He’s got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he is well aware of! But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does” (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/pjqHgSsjdT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 27, 2022

