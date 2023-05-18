In a recent interview, John Cena spoke about how he got cast in Barbie. Saying that he pitched himself to Margot Robbie after a run-in with her, the star later contacted Cena and asked him to join the movie. While the interview itself is a good piece of trivia, the biggest thing to come out of it was Cena saying that "he hadn't worked" with Robbie before, which sure did raise some eyebrows as they both starred together in The Suicide Squad. Naturally, DC fans were quick to remind him of that fact. Here are some of the reactions to the quote. John Cena Birthday Special: From Peacemaker to Trainwreck, 5 Best Roles of the Wrestler-Turned-Actor That Made Him a Hollywood Star!

Check Out the Tweet:

John Cena revealed that after being “rejected” from a formal audition, a run in with lead star Margot Robbie led him to appear in a #Barbie cameo. “I haven’t worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends.”https://t.co/R0aSFaJRzH pic.twitter.com/xVxoqmBMt0 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 17, 2023

John Cena Takes Method Acting Seriously...

He really said “Peacmaker met her I didnt” https://t.co/zC1WsvRz1V — Jason Todds Lover💖🔜Dreamcon (@PhantomBlade5) May 18, 2023

Guess He Did...

Wow he really forgot about TSS huh? LMAO https://t.co/y3YenA6yLm — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) May 18, 2023

Ba-dum-tss...

He didn't work with her because she couldn't see him. https://t.co/vFcDORzzkd — Baner (@Baner777) May 18, 2023

She Just Couldn't See Him...

John "I've never worked with Margot Robbie" Cena everyone. https://t.co/T9psghEHUh pic.twitter.com/Qsv9SmG0qm — Johnny Lovely (@JohnsonIsLovely) May 18, 2023

Flash Messed Up the Timeline Again...

He forgor the events of TSS cuz of The Flash movie rebooting the DCEU 🙏 https://t.co/2Ona4ZRdc4 — Pｪssmaker ⚡ (@Massive_Peace) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)