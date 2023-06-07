Coming from director Yuval Adler, it looks like Sympathy for the Devil is going to be a tense watch if the first trailer is anything to go by. Starring Joel Kinnaman as The Driver, who is in a family emergency and is taken hostage by Nicolas Cage's maniacal Passenger, the first trailer presented a psychological thriller that will push both of these beings to their limits. The film releases in theatres on July 28, 2023. Nicolas Cage Set To Star Alongside Joel Kinnaman in Psychological Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’.

Watch the Trailer for Sympathy for the Devil:

