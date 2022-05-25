The scenario outside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial's courtroom is bizarre. As while the ex-couple are fighting against each other in Virginia court over a USD 50 million defamation suit filed by Depp against the Aquaman actress, fans are getting costume-y. Well, for example, a fan reached the court, dressed in a poop costume. Have a look at the viral picture below. Amber Heard Denies Leaving Poop in Bed As Prank on Johnny Depp, Calls the Incident ‘Disgusting’.

Check It Out:

Fan outside Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial courthouse dresses as Amber Heard’s poop. pic.twitter.com/cGlrXT3HmV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)