Good news for Hill family..! Jonah Hill has become a dad. According to reports, The Wolf of Wall Street actor and his girlfriend Olivia Millar, have welcomed their first child. Hill was noticeably absent from sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding on May 20. Jonah Hill Announces Break From Promoting His Own Films to Protect His Mental Health.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

