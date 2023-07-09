Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady, who is also a surf instructor, has exposed text messages between her and the actor where Jonah seems to eb asking her to not surf with men or post bathing suit photos. He would apparently also tell her that she needs to remove any photos from social media where with her "ass in a thong". The two were also seeing a couple's therapist Dr Stern at the time. Sarah also posted many other comments about the relationship on Instagram where she did not directly mention his name but referred to him as her ex. Jonah Hills and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Welcome Their First Baby- Reports.

