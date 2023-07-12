Following Sarah Brady's accusation of Jonah Hill being emotionally abusive towards her, Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas has too come out with claims of her own. In a Twitter thread, the star accused the Superbad actor of predatory behaviour where he "slammed" her to a door and forcefully "shoved" his tongue down her throat. The actress also made it clear that she was 16 at the time while Hill was 24 and was spending the day at Justin Long's party. Jonah Hill Demanded Ex Sarah Brady ‘Respect’ Him and Not Hang Out With Men or Post Bathing Suit Photos in Alleged Text Messages Released by Surfing Instructor.

Check Out Aelxa Nikolas' Tweets:

🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car “right outside”. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

