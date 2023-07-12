Following Sarah Brady's accusation of Jonah Hill being emotionally abusive towards her, Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas has too come out with claims of her own. In a Twitter thread, the star accused the Superbad actor of predatory behaviour where he "slammed" her to a door and forcefully "shoved" his tongue down her throat. The actress also made it clear that she was 16 at the time while Hill was 24 and was spending the day at Justin Long's party. Jonah Hill Demanded Ex Sarah Brady ‘Respect’ Him and Not Hang Out With Men or Post Bathing Suit Photos in Alleged Text Messages Released by Surfing Instructor.

Check Out Aelxa Nikolas' Tweets:

