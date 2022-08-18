Actor Jonah Hill has announced that he will no longer take part in the promotions of his films due to his mental health issues. He will be next seen in documentary Stutz, which is about his relationship with his therapist Phil Stutz. Jonah Hill Birthday: Superbad, The Wolf of The Wall Street, 21 Jump Street – 5 Movies Of the Actor That Are Simply a Laughter Riot.

Check It Out:

Jonah Hill will be taking a break from promoting any of his films due to progressive worsening of anxiety attacks exacerbated by film promotion. His upcoming documentary ‘STUTZ’ will be about himself & his therapist and will explore mental health in general. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/aO9cARwNgy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 17, 2022

