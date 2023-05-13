Jonathan Majors is currently dating Meagan Good reports TMZ. The source close to the leading daily revealed that Jonathan and Meagan have gotten close, and the relationship is “fairly new.” However, Jonathan continues to fight his assault case in New York. The actor is accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in March in the back of a taxi after a night out partying in NYC. Jonathan Majors Assault Case: Marvel Star Appears Virtually in Court in Ongoing Trial.

Jonathan Majors Dating Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are dating, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/XpqCZkuKvW — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)