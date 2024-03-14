Universal Pictures is considering Scarlett Johansson to lead the cast in the upcoming fourth instalment of the Jurassic World franchise. This role would transition from Chris Pratt, who has anchored the franchise since 2015. The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One and Godzilla. Marvel Cinematic Universe's prominent figure, Johansson, has reportedly met with Edwards and producer Frank Marshall, indicating serious consideration for the role. Jurassic World: Gareth Edwards To Direct New Movie For Universal Pictures - Reports.

Scarlett Johansson In Jurassic World