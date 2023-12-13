Kate Micucci, known for her role as Lucy on the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently disclosed her diagnosis of lung cancer. Over the weekend, the 43-year-old actress and comedian bravely shared a heartfelt video on TikTok from the hospital, following her surgery to address the condition. In the video, she shared, 'Hey everyone, this isn't just a TikTok, it's more of a 'Sick Tok.' I'm here in the hospital recovering from lung cancer surgery performed yesterday. Thankfully, they caught it at an early stage.' Andrew Tate May Have Lung Cancer, Delay in Biopsy Could Be Fatal, Suggests Leaked 'Medical Report'.

Kate Micucci's TikTok Video About Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis:

Big Bang Theory Star Kate Micucci Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'Never Smoked a Cigarette in My Life' pic.twitter.com/bb4vX9BAz4 — People (@people) December 12, 2023

