Kanye West celebrated Bianca Censori's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, lauding her as an exceptional stepmother and a constant source of inspiration. Sharing a previously unseen photo of Censori sporting an elegant bun and subtle makeup, West praised her as stunningly beautiful, remarkably talented, and profoundly inspiring. He acknowledged her invaluable contributions as an architectural designer for his Yeezy fashion brand, highlighting her academic achievements and unwavering support during challenging times. Kanye's caption read, “Happy birthday to the most captivating, iconic muse—an incredibly talented artist." He also honored her academic excellence with a master's degree in architecture and an exceptional IQ, emphasizing her steadfast presence during moments of adversity. Additionally, Kanye expressed gratitude for her role as "an extraordinary stepmother to our children," acknowledging North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Opts for a Bizarre Black Outfit for Church Service (View Pics).

Kanya Wests IG Post About Wife Bianca:

View this post on Instagram

