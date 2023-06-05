Bianca Censori has always grabbed eyeballs with her edgy looks and eccentric outfits. Kanye West’s wife once again made heads turn as she arrived for church service on Sunday along with the rapper. The two were photographed in LA in black ensembles. Bianca opted for a bizarre black outfit with a large fabric shaped like bucket around her shoulders. She kept her head, neck and hands covered in sheer black mesh and walked in matching high-heeled boots. Kanye wore a black T-shirt with Polizei text printed on the backside with shoulder pads and skin-tight pants. Kim Kardashian ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife Bianca Censori – Reports.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori In LA

