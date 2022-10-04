Kanye West has been making headlines yet again. First for wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt along with Candace Owens at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, which had a picture of the Pope in the front. Now the star took to his Instagram and left a comment on his story saying "Everyone Knows That Black Lives Matter Was A Scam Now It's Over You're Welcome". Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt at His Ramp Debut in the Balenciaga Show at Paris Fashion Week.

Via Kanye's Instagram Story

