The Grammy's just cancelled Kanye West's performance at the event. This was confirmed by the rapper's spokesperson. 'Concerning online behaviour' was stated as one of the reasons for the performance being cancelled. This is due to the fact that Kanye West has been using his social media platform recently to bully his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Kanye West's Grammys performance axed due to 'concerning online behavior' https://t.co/s73vAXXFc5 pic.twitter.com/zlB7ZoDcf7 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 19, 2022

