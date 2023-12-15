Comedian Kenny DeForest passed away at 37. His friend, Ryan Beck, shared the news on DeForest's GoFundMe page, created after a bicycle accident. DeForest, known for stand-up on shows like The Late Late Show With James Corden and Late Night With Seth Meyers, passed away on December 14 at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Beck revealed DeForest's involvement in an e-bike accident on December 8, leading to neurological surgery to relieve brain pressure. Willie Spence, American Idol Runner up, Dies at 23 in Car Accident.

Kenny DeForest No More:

Comedian Kenny DeForest dead at 37 after bike accident in NYC. pic.twitter.com/LTl3gi5f3D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2023

