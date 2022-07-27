Fans of Martin Scorsese are in for a disappointing awakening as the director's next Killers of the Flower Moon has been reportedly delayed to 2023. While there was no official release date, the movie was heavily rumoured to be released in November. Now it will have its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro and more. Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's Drama Film Confirmed For a November Release; Film Almost Done Editing!

Check Out The Tweet:

Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ will not release this year. It will instead premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/QsEb7Ry00E — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2022

