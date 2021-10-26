It was a beach proposal for musician Travis Barker and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. The two got engaged on October 17 at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. Since then Kourtney has been giving glimpses on social media from the special day. Well, it has been a week since the duo got engaged and looks like Travis’ fiancée is not over it yet. She has shared pictures on Instagram in a topless avatar and can be seen flaunting her diamond rock.

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Engagement Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)