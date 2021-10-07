It was during last December when the Black Panther actress Letitia Wright faced outrage after posting a YouTube clip in which she shared her anti-vaccine stance. Now, seems like the lady still has the same opinion. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a few sources have alleged that Wright is very vocal about her anti-vax views on the set of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets. The report also states that many Hollywood studios are in the process of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

Check It Out:

Hollywood Battle Lines Emerge in Simmering Vaccine War https://t.co/9B9PpXc6q5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 6, 2021

