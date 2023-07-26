During a recent live concert in Sydney, the talented singer Lizzo created a heartwarming and unforgettable moment with one of her young fans. In an adorable gesture, Lizzo invited the young fan onto the stage and grooved together, spreading joy throughout the audience. During their interaction, Lizzo offered words of encouragement, advising the young girl to follow her dreams and be true to herself. The excitement didn't end there as Lizzo took selfies and recorded videos with her delighted young fan, making the experience even more special. Lizzo Addresses the Excessive Body Discourse on Social Media: "If We Had to Pay Money ... - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.
Lizzo has a heartfelt moment with a young fan at her show in Sydney, Australia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFxYUdt5Hq
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023
