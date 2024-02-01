Singer Madonna took to Instagram to share some of the epic moments from The Celebration Tour held in New York. Alongside breathtaking performance and costume pictures, what’s grabbed everyone’s attention are her photos with Tokischa Peralta. The Queen of Pop and the Dominican rapper shared a kiss on stage, with both posting the pics on their respective Instagram handles. Tokischa mentioned in her post, “Forever honored to go on stage with her, talk to her, dance with her but mostly Kiss her.” Madonna Kisses Boyfriend Josh Popper Onstage at Celebration Tour in New York.

Moments From The Tour In NY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna And Tokischa Peralta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokischa Altagracia Peralta (@tokischa.popola)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)