Love is in the air as Ben Affleck surprised fans when showed up in Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me music video. While he isn't clearly seen in it, a bearded man comes in and approaches Lopez as they share an intimate moment. From there on you can clearly make out that it's Affleck.

Check Out The Music Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)