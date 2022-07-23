The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is on and Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath for some major announcements on its Day 3. There are plenty of major MCU bombs expected at both the animation panel and the Hall-H mega-panel at Comic-Con. MCU which will include new looks at the She-Hulk Disney+ show, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and much more. Just in case, you want to watch the event LIVE, watch the below video from 1:30 am IST on Sunday (July 24). John Wick - Chapter 4 Comic-Con Teaser: Keanu Reeves Takes On the High Table as He Fights Donnie Yen and Other Assassins (Watch Video).

Watch Marvel Panel at SDCC 2022 Day 3 Live Here:

