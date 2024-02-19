The 2024 People's Choice Awards were broadcast on NBC and E!, allowing fans to vote for their favourites across various categories. With an expanded list of 45 categories, including films such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Little Mermaid, and TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Last of Us, and Vanderpump Rules among the nominees, the event celebrated the best in movies, music, television, and pop culture. Renowned music artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj were also recognised among the nominees, adding to the excitement of the awards show. Let's explore the list of winners for this year, which will be continuously updated, so stay tuned! People's Choice Award 2024: Billie Eilish Wins TV Performance of the Year at the 49th Awards Show.

People Choice Awards For TV Star Of The Year - Selena Gomez

People Choice Award For Female Star Of The Year - Margot Robbie:

People Choice Award For Male Movie Star Of The Year - Ryan Gosling:

People Choice Award winner For Sci-fi/Fantasy Show:

People Choice Award Winner For Comedy Show - Only Murders In The Building:

People Choice Award For Best Night Talk Show: Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

People Choice Award Winner For TV Performer of the Year - Billie Eilish

People Icon Of The Year - Adam Sandler:

People Choice Awards For Male TV Actor - Pedro Pascal:

People Choice Awards For Action Star - Rachel Zegler: 

People Choice Award For Male Artist - BTS' Jungkook:

People Choice Awards For Best Show - Grey Anatomy:

People Choice Award For Best Female Country Artist Of The Year - Lainey Wilson:

People's Choice Awards - Jennifer Aniston:

People Choice Award For Movie Performance Of The Year - America Ferrera:

People Choice Awards For New Artist Of The Year - Ice Spice:

People Choice Award For Best Action Movie - The Hunger Games

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)