The 2024 People's Choice Awards were broadcast on NBC and E!, allowing fans to vote for their favourites across various categories. With an expanded list of 45 categories, including films such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Little Mermaid, and TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Last of Us, and Vanderpump Rules among the nominees, the event celebrated the best in movies, music, television, and pop culture. Renowned music artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj were also recognised among the nominees, adding to the excitement of the awards show. Let's explore the list of winners for this year, which will be continuously updated, so stay tuned! People's Choice Award 2024: Billie Eilish Wins TV Performance of the Year at the 49th Awards Show.

People Choice Awards For TV Star Of The Year - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wins Female TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/CIP02oc5Qd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award For Female Star Of The Year - Margot Robbie:

Margot Robbie wins Female Movie Star of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for #Barbie pic.twitter.com/991huMSw03 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award For Male Movie Star Of The Year - Ryan Gosling:

Ryan Gosling wins Male Movie Star of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for #Barbie pic.twitter.com/cjzqiSItQO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award winner For Sci-fi/Fantasy Show:

Your votes have been counted, @LokiOfficial is the People's Choice Award winner for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of the year! 👽 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D1RllewAoi — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award Winner For Comedy Show - Only Murders In The Building:

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ wins Comedy Show of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/JGt0TwH0xK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award For Best Night Talk Show: Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

People Choice Award Winner For TV Performer of the Year - Billie Eilish

.@billieeilish just won the People's Choice Award for TV Performance of the year! 📺 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/7E7bJX5WFF — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Icon Of The Year - Adam Sandler:

The man who does it all, industry legend @AdamSandler is this year’s People Icon! ⭐️ Watch him receive this honor at the People’s Choice Awards, February 18th, 8/7c on @peacock @nbc @eentertainment! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/qZ1Yc3MvGX — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 31, 2024

People Choice Awards For Male TV Actor - Pedro Pascal:

You've made your choice clear, Pedro Pascal is your Male TV Star of the year! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/4vVSCxRQIi — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Choice Awards For Action Star - Rachel Zegler:

People Choice Award For Male Artist - BTS' Jungkook:

People Choice Awards For Best Show - Grey Anatomy:

Watched Grey's Anatomy? No wonder it just won the People's Choice Awards for Show of the year! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/LjyAJ4spUu — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award For Best Female Country Artist Of The Year - Lainey Wilson:

The voice of an angel 😇, @laineywilson is the Female Country Artist of the year! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/0xJ08PQgEJ — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People's Choice Awards - Jennifer Aniston:

Your Drama TV Star of the year is... Jennifer Aniston! 🏆 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/XxNYxKUtU1 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Choice Award For Movie Performance Of The Year - America Ferrera:

This Movie Performance left us speechless, of course America Ferrera won for this year's award! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/C5UlMR91yO — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

People Choice Awards For New Artist Of The Year - Ice Spice:

People Choice Award For Best Action Movie - The Hunger Games

‘THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES’ wins Action Movie of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/XQxbooE21O — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2024

